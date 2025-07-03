KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KLA by 527.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC opened at $921.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $921.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $794.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $729.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.06.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

