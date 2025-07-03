Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,675 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average of $121.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

