Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.26 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.83 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 71.68%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

