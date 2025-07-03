Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 43,226.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after buying an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $353,394,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $391.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.77 and its 200-day moving average is $375.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

