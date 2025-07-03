DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Upgraded at Wedbush

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDI. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DDI

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDI opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 1,376.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.