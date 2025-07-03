Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,969 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

