Wedbush Upgrades Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) to “Strong-Buy”

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Skillz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKLZ

Skillz Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.76. Skillz has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skillz will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth $95,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Skillz by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.