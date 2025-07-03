Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Henderson Land Development Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

Henderson Land Development Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

