Wedbush Upgrades Beyond (NYSE:BYON) to Strong-Buy

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BYON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Beyond Stock Performance

NYSE BYON opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $440.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.25. Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $231.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 77.61% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beyond will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Beyond by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,406,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,770 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Beyond by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 901,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 706,700 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth about $3,913,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Beyond by 654.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 668,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 579,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Beyond by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 579,565 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

