Monks (LON:MNKS) Announces Earnings Results

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.75 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Monks had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 96.67%.
Monks Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Monks stock opened at GBX 1,300 ($17.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,226.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.99. Monks has a 52-week low of GBX 984.03 ($13.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,354 ($18.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
About Monks
