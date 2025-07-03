VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $281.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

