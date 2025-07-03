Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,987,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,278,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 353,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 412,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 290,788 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 704,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,023,000 after acquiring an additional 119,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $5,023,000.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
