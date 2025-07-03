Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,056 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 1.8% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,959,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,540,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,166,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,910,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

