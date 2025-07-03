Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,527 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCAF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.