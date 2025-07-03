Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amazon.com (AMZN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN):

7/2/2025 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $226.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – Amazon.com was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2025 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/27/2025 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $254.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2025 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $250.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2025 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2025 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/2/2025 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $230.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Amazon.com had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

5/6/2025 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/6/2025 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $290.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $219.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.03 and a 200 day moving average of $208.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 224,926 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $50,284,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 905,454,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,423,514,211. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,424,463 shares of company stock worth $756,747,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.