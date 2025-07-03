MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,655,000 after purchasing an additional 280,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 3M by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 755,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in 3M by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,767,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Shares of MMM opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $143.25. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. 3M Company has a one year low of $98.26 and a one year high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

