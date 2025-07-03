Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 74.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.64.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $95.45 on Thursday. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.97%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

