Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 30,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

