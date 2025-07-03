Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,120 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,445,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Qualys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 611,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total value of $1,185,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 229,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,072,800.14. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $91,368.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,404.16. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $143.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average of $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.