Clarity Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,564,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,087 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

DELL stock opened at $123.50 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $150.23. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

