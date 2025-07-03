Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Has $16.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 14.3% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

