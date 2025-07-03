Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 158 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

