Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 9 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 61.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 9,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MKL opened at $1,960.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,913.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,844.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,491.03 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

