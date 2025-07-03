Sebold Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after buying an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 34,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $4,327,607.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568.32. This represents a 98.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,407,948 shares of company stock worth $180,262,603. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

PLTR opened at $132.12 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $148.22. The company has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.43, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.66.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.