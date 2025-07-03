Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $10.78 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 7.1% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VIG opened at $206.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $206.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average of $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.