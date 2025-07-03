Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 109.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

