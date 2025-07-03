Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

