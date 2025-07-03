Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 36,399 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.15% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.37.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

