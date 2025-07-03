Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,945 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up approximately 1.1% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,806 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 922,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,513,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,090,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.36.
Snowflake Stock Performance
NYSE:SNOW opened at $217.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $225.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, Director Jeremy Burton sold 20,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,157,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,600. The trade was a 73.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,090,389.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,875,814 shares of company stock worth $403,367,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
