Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,747 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,612,000 after purchasing an additional 68,927 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter.

GVI opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

