Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BTI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

