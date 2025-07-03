Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.05% of SK Telecom worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

