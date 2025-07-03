Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 749 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1,311.3% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 290,564 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 103,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

