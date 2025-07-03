Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Position Lessened by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,052,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,358,000 after buying an additional 2,862,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,856,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after acquiring an additional 539,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Amcor by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,971,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.