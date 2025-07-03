Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bae Systems were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAESY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bae Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bae Systems by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bae Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAESY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Bae Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bae Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $102.23 on Thursday. Bae Systems PLC has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

