Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRIM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRIM

Primoris Services Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,112,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,489,000 after buying an additional 430,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $111,497,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 122.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 980,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 2,302.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.