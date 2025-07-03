Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 105.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,876 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

CGDV stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

