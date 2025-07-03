Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Garmin by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $213.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $158.90 and a 52-week high of $246.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.91.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

