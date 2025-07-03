HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.76. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 37.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,250. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $104,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,117.80. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,773 shares of company stock worth $693,794. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 38.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 13,428.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

