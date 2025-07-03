Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 610 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in YETI by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.72 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.48%. YETI’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

