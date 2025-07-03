Bellevue Asset Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $860,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Arete began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Northland Capmk raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Nebius Group Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $49.97 on Thursday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

