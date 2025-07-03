MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $315,000 Position in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 14.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,910,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $898.38 million, a PE ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. SpartanNash Company has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is -275.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.90 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

