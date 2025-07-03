MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 100.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.3% in the first quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHI opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.04. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $45.32.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

