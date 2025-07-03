MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 4,319 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.39 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

