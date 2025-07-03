Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s Largest Position

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VUG opened at $437.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $439.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.49. The company has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

