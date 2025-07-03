Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Position Lifted by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $58,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 110,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

