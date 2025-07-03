Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $437.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.31 and a 200 day moving average of $401.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $439.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

