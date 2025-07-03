Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 98,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $21,391,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $136.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.66.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.