MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 811 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,163 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This trade represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $406,102.49. The trade was a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

