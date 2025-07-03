MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 75,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 64,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $141.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.86.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

